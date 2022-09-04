Liger filmmaker has chosen to pay the distributors who have suffered as a result of the movie’s failure.

Distributor Warangal Srinu said that the boycott trend was the reason “Liger” failed.

Due to Karan Johar’s involvement in the movie, the movie has received criticism from online users.

The newly released movie “Liger,” starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, fell short of everyone’s expectations. The movie failed to do well at the box office despite extensive advertising. Producer Charmme Kaur said on Sunday that she is taking a break from social media in the midst of the backlash against the movie.

She tweeted, “Chill guys! Just taking a break ( from social media ) @PuriConnects will bounce back 😊 Bigger and Better… until then, Live and let Live .”

Puri Jagannadh, the filmmaker, has chosen to pay the distributors who have suffered as a result of the movie’s failure. To discuss their demands, he would meet in Hyderabad with distributors. Distributor Warangal Srinu previously told ETimes that the boycott trend was the reason “Liger” failed.

He had said, “Do we realise that in our quest of banning actors and filmmakers, based on preconceived notions, we are ruining poor families of poor crew members. The movies will decrease and lead to chaos in several families who depend on it for their daily meal. The movie industry is going through a very bad phase and social media users who are members of the unjustified ban culture that has come to dominate, should be ignored.”

Vijay responded to the boycott trend during the promotional period. “Kaun rokenge dekh lenge,” he murmured. Vijay’s remark didn’t sit well with online users. Due to Karan Johar’s involvement in the movie, the movie has received criticism from online users.

