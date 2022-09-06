Public criticizes Maaz Safdar from creating vlogs in from of Holly Ka’abah

Maaz shared some of the snaps from his Umraf with his family.

He has more than 2.7 million followers on TikTok.

Famous Pakistani YouTuber Maaz Safder. He is highly recognised for his upbeat demeanour. He is also a young TikToker, Instagram influencer, and content developer. His YouTube account and vlogs are mostly responsible for his fame.

On his social media pages, he has a sizable fan base. He has 2.53 million YouTube subscribers, 1.3 million Instagram followers, and 2.7 million TikTok followers.

He’s broken the record for the longest-running vlog series. Maaz and his family are currently performing Ummrah. He continually posts videos and images from there. He is updating us on their travels to get there.

However, his supporters don’t appear to be pleased with the fact that in his most recent photos and videos he is seen shaving his head, which is a fundamental requirement of Umrah. He is being harshly criticised by them.

Netizens are upset because they believe it goes against the reputation of that wonderful location. Additionally, his supporters are against him maintaining the honour of that honourable location.

Every Muslim offers countless prayers to perform the hajj and umrah, two fundamental acts of worship, once in their lifetime. People become busy worshipping after going to Allah’s abode, therefore how is Maaz able to make daily videos like this, ask the internet users.

People are condemning him, saying that he need to pay attention to his worship and show some respect for the holy site. He is being trolled online and is being called “sasta Gandhi.”

He advised him to study all the instructions provided for the holy places before visiting or capturing photos and videos.

