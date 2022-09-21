Qes Ahmed shares statement about Aima Baig’s cheating scandal

Aima Baig got into trouble for allegedly cheating with her ex-boyfriend Qes Ahmed while engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri.

Ahmed has now provided his version of events.

He says that Baig suffers from “severe mental health issues, which is extremely sad”.

Advertisement

When Pakistan’s top singer Aima Baig got into trouble for allegedly cheating with her ex-boyfriend Qes Ahmed while engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri, the internet has been awash with opinions, criticism, and trolling.

Now, the individual in question, known by his Instagram as Qes Ahmed, has provided his version of events.

“I’ve been made aware that a woman from my past has been saying some out-of-order things about me. She’s accused me of stealing from her and is reaching out to people I know without context screenshots and false facts,” he wrote.

Also Read Aima Baig accused of cheating on Shahbaz Shigri Aima Baig is now Pakistan's most popular female playback singer. She is...

“Earlier this year, she did a very similar thing where she reached out to my clients with the same story. She then demanded I pay her 10,000 Euros and after much frustration upon advice from my family, I decide to pay it in order to achieve peace.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, Ahmed went on to accuse Mair and added, “This woman has not had a job ever. She’s lived off of sugar daddies for the last few years, even whilst we were together.” He commented how Mair suffers from “severe mental health issues, which is extremely sad.”

“She’s been through a lot so it’s understandable, however, I can’t just sit and allow this nonsense to continue. She’s literally extorted me for 10,000 Euros, made extremely racist remarks, cheated on me throughout the relationship and is accusing me of doing exactly all of the above to her.”

Mair was accused of spending the money she “received from Ahmed,” despite the fact that she is still unemployed. “I won’t stand for it. I won’t take legal action at this point until her mental health is assessed.”

Shigri and Baig, on the other hand, have remained silent about the dispute and have not addressed the issue.

Earlier, Aima announced on her official Instagram that she and her fiance Shahbaz Shigri had broken up. Aima gave Shahbaz a note in which she said she would always respect him for giving her good memories, but that they were now going their separate ways. She also said that she didn’t need anyone to send her a “feeling sorry” text because she was fine and doing well. But Aima didn’t say anything about why they were splitting up.

Advertisement