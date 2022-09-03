Queen adopted “strictly neutral” approach amid Charles and Diana marriage crisis

Queen Elizabeth II showed no emotion at Charles wedding.

Queen was purposefully chose her daughter in law over Charles.

In 1996, Charles and Diana announced their separation.

When her son Prince Charles and Princess Diana got married, Queen Elizabeth II showed no emotion.

Patrick Jephson, Diana’s personal secretary, claims that the Queen purposefully chose to favor her daughter in law above her blood relative Charles.

Regarding the dissolution of Diana’s marriage to Charles, Mr. Jephson stated: “The fact that the Queen maintained her neutral position throughout the separation was, in my opinion, the best aspect.

She had no preference for the Princess or the Prince.

Added him: “I believe those who supported the Prince wanted to believe the Queen supported him.

He clarified, “She wasn’t, she was neutral.

In 1996, Charles and Diana announced their separation. The future King married Camilla Parker, his lifelong love nine years later.

