Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Queen adopted “strictly neutral” approach amid Charles and Diana marriage crisis

Queen adopted “strictly neutral” approach amid Charles and Diana marriage crisis

Articles
Advertisement
Queen adopted “strictly neutral” approach amid Charles and Diana marriage crisis

Queen adopted “strictly neutral” approach amid Charles and Diana marriage crisis

Advertisement
  • Queen Elizabeth II showed no emotion at Charles wedding.
  • Queen was purposefully chose her daughter in law over Charles.
  • In 1996, Charles and Diana announced their separation.
Advertisement

When her son Prince Charles and Princess Diana got married, Queen Elizabeth II showed no emotion.

Patrick Jephson, Diana’s personal secretary, claims that the Queen purposefully chose to favor her daughter in law above her blood relative Charles.

Regarding the dissolution of Diana’s marriage to Charles, Mr. Jephson stated: “The fact that the Queen maintained her neutral position throughout the separation was, in my opinion, the best aspect.

She had no preference for the Princess or the Prince.

Added him: “I believe those who supported the Prince wanted to believe the Queen supported him.

He clarified, “She wasn’t, she was neutral.

Advertisement

In 1996, Charles and Diana announced their separation. The future King married Camilla Parker, his lifelong love nine years later.

Also Read

In a departure with convention, Queen Elizabeth names a new British PM
In a departure with convention, Queen Elizabeth names a new British PM

Due to her mobility concerns, 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth will defy convention and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story