Queen Consort Camilla the “true boss” of King Charles’ reign?

Queen Consort Camilla, has been accused of being the “one directing the shots” behind King Charles’ rule.

Mr Payne, a former royal Palace assistant, made this astonishing revelation in a recent story for The Times.

He emphasised how ‘excellent’ Queen Consort Camilla would be at administering the kingdom and confessed that this is because she is a woman, “respects the role and the institution completely but not at the expense of keeping her own feet firmly on the ground.”

"Much like her wider work, I think she simply felt if it was meant to be it would happen, but it was never a role that she actively campaigned for." "Putting the needs of the institution ahead of your own is something that the Queen Consort instinctively understands and it has informed her approach to her work over the last 17 years." Before finishing she also stated, "Helped in no small way, as she has said herself, by having had the late Duke of Edinburgh as the defining example of how to discharge the role of consort."