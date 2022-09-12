Queen Elizabeth coffin arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse after 6-hour long journey

The Queen’s coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

After travelling 175 miles from Balmoral on Sunday morning, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has reached the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will spend the night.

On Sunday, the Queen departed Balmoral for the final time as the hearse began its journey through towns, cities, and villages in the east of Scotland before arriving in Edinburgh.

The six-hour trip involved members of the public paying their respects by standing in sombre silence along the route with their heads lowered.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarch’s official Scottish residence, has finally accepted Queen Elizabeth’s casket. Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, three of the Queen’s mourning children, watched as a military bearer party from the regiment brought the coffin to the Throne Room.

On Monday, the Royal Family will walk the coffin from the Palace to St. Giles’ Cathedral through Edinburgh’s Royal Mile in a procession led by King Charles and Camilla. As the coffin is brought inside, the Scottish Crown will be set on it.

