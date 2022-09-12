Advertisement
date 2022-09-12
Queen Elizabeth coffin arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse after 6-hour long journey

Queen Elizabeth funeral

  • The Queen’s coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
  • It will spend the night there after travelling 175 miles from Balmoral.
  • Members of the public paid their respects to the monarch during the six-hour journey.
After travelling 175 miles from Balmoral on Sunday morning, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has reached the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will spend the night.

On Sunday, the Queen departed Balmoral for the final time as the hearse began its journey through towns, cities, and villages in the east of Scotland before arriving in Edinburgh.

The six-hour trip involved members of the public paying their respects by standing in sombre silence along the route with their heads lowered.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarch’s official Scottish residence, has finally accepted Queen Elizabeth’s casket. Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, three of the Queen’s mourning children, watched as a military bearer party from the regiment brought the coffin to the Throne Room.

On Monday, the Royal Family will walk the coffin from the Palace to St. Giles’ Cathedral through Edinburgh’s Royal Mile in a procession led by King Charles and Camilla. As the coffin is brought inside, the Scottish Crown will be set on it.

Archie and Lilibet Markle may attend Queen Elizabet’s funeral
Archie and Lilibet Markle may attend Queen Elizabet’s funeral

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thinking about flying their children...

