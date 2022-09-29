Queen Elizabeth death certificate discloses facts of her passing

The Queen’s death was recorded in Aberdeenshire on September 16.

The 96-year-old king died on September 8 at 3:10 p.m.

at Balmoral Castle. The sole cause of death indicated was old age, with no other circumstances contributing.

Advertisement

The cause of death for Queen Elizabeth was listed as “old age” in the register of deaths issued on Thursday.

Paul Lowe, the registrar general for Scotland, stated that the Queen’s death was recorded in Aberdeenshire on September 16.

According to the papers, the 96-year-old king died on September 8 at 3:10 p.m. at Balmoral Castle in Ballater. Princess Anne filed a death certificate for her mother.

The sole cause of death indicated was old age, with no other circumstances contributing. Glass was the Queen’s apothecary and her doctor in Scotland.

The Queen died a little over three hours before the news was confirmed by Buckingham Palace in a statement at 6.30 pm, according to the record.

The Queen died at a time when many of her family members were still travelling to visit her. The King, Queen Consort, and Princess Royal were already in Scotland on official business when they arrived at Balmoral.

Advertisement

The Prince of Wales, Earl and Countess of Wessex, and Duke of York had flown from RAF Northolt, landing in Aberdeen at 3.50 pm and arriving at Balmoral just after 5 pm. The Duke of Sussex arrived at Balmoral just before 8 p.m. on his own.

Doctors were worried about the Queen’s health, according to a statement made by Buckingham Palace at 12.35 pm. Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, subsequently told Truss of her death.

If the doctor certifying death has cared for the patient for a long period, is unaware of any sickness or injury that led to death, and has seen a slow decrease in the person’s overall health and functioning, old age is acceptable.

During her latter years, the Queen experienced intermittent mobility issues and often used a walking stick in public.

Also Read Queen Elizabeth death changes the fashion-monarchy relation Catherine, Princess of Wales, could take on a bigger prominent role in...