Queen Elizabeth death changes the fashion-monarchy relation

Catherine, Princess of Wales, could take on a bigger prominent role in the royal wardrobe.

Her mother’s clothes were an important part of her image as monarch.

The polka dot dress she wore after the birth of Prince George has sold out.

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II’s death changes the relationship between fashion and the British monarchy, with Catherine, Princess of Wales possibly taking on a bigger prominent role.

Elegant coats, trim caps, and square-heeled shoes moulded the late queen’s profile, as did her handbag, a symbol of stability.

“The Queen was aware of how useful a tool style was to help convey her image as monarch,” said Alicia Healey, who worked in the Queen’s household for four years and has since written a book called “Wardrobe Wisdom from a Royal Lady’s Maid: how to dress and take care of your clothes.”

“I think, to a certain extent, her clothes were a uniform for her.”

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s wardrobe choices will garner attention, but they’re both in their 70s, so cameras will focus more on Charles’ children, William and Harry – and their brides.

Also Read Britain handled Queen Elizabeth II’s death “tremendously” Liz Truss is the British PM. She recently discussed how the people...

Advertisement

The royals’ dress could transition from formal to more relatable, if limited, designs.

With Harry and Meghan now based in California, Kate will dominate the public’s sartorial focus, evoking Diana’s reign as Princess of Wales.

“I think, really, people are interested in the younger members of the family and what they are wearing because they relate much more to us, to what we wear to parties or to work,” Suzy Menkes, a fashion critic and historian, said

TRICKY FOR KATE

Kate, 40, has been known to inspire shopping frenzy with her outfits. The Jenny Packham polka dot dress she wore in 2013 after the birth of her eldest child, Prince George, has since sold out. It was interpreted as a nod to Diana, who was also photographed in polka dots on her way home with baby Prince William.

According to fashion experts, Kate’s style is usually understated, but when she dresses up, it creates excitement.

Advertisement

“Whenever the future queen wears something that is a little bit glamorous, people get very excited about it because Kate isn’t really someone who dresses like that,” Menkes describes her style as “casual but smart.”

“It’s interesting to see how that’s going to change and whether she is going to go up a notch and look slightly more glamorous,” she stated.

However, doing so may contradict King Charles’ environmental preaching.

“Charles’ sustainability push calls for a little bit more conscientious fashion,” said Jennifer Castro, a West Palm, Florida-based digital marketer, whose fashion blog RoyalStyleWatch has more than 67,000 Instagram followers.”

“Charles is someone that has had the same camel coat for 25 years – he’s very much about purchasing quality items that will last,” Castro added.

Advertisement Also Read Queen Elizabeth funeral, Britain looks to the future British public life has resumed following the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth...