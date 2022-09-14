Queen Elizabeth fans flood streets of UK in anticipation

Fans and members of the Royal Family have lined up to see the monarch’s coffin arrive at Buckingham Palace.

The 12-second video shows brilliant sunbeams and storm clouds lining the sky as her casket makes its final journey through the streets of London.

Queen Elizabeth fans and the Royal Family have come to the streets in anticipation of their final opportunity to see the monarch’s coffin for the ‘last time.’

Advertisement

A live video of the full lineup shows fans and security personnel waiting on the street’s edge with coolers, chairs, and other camping gear.

As Queen Elizabeth’s casket reaches Buckingham Palace, the 12-second video shows brilliant sunbeams and storm clouds lining the sky.

Their Majesties arrive at St Anne’s Cathedral for a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/aoPhnfgUNw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 13, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read Big bruise on hand of Queen Elizabeth left fans worried Theresa May has been appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the...