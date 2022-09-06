The Queen last saw the public on Tuesday for the first time in six weeks.

Shortly before she named Liz Truss, the leader of the Conservative Party, as the new prime minister, the monarch, 96, issued a new solo photograph. Holding a walking cane and her go-to black handbag, the Queen smiled in front of a roaring fire in the Drawing Room of Scotland’s Balmoral Castle.

The public last saw Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday, which was the first time in six weeks. She was spotted leaving Windsor Castle in late July to go to her Balmoral estate, where she usually spends the last few months of the summer.

The Queen and Princess Anne went on a surprise engagement just a few days earlier. To inaugurate the brand-new 28-bed Thames Hospice building in Maidenhead, the mother-daughter team travelled there. During a visit, the Queen spoke with staff and volunteers as well as patient Pat White in an impassioned conversation.

Truss, 47, is the third and youngest woman to be chosen as prime minister of the United Kingdom. She is also the first in the monarchy’s 70-year rule to be elected and not formally meet the monarch in person. The decision to host Tuesday’s audiences as Balmoral was made to provide scheduling stability because the monarch has been dealing with episodic mobility concerns, according to a source.

Queen Elizabeth met with outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a formal farewell at the castle in addition to inviting Truss to become prime minister and form a cabinet in her place.

One of the Queen’s most important responsibilities is choosing the prime minister, which she would not transfer to Prince Charles, her son and heir. In recent months, Charles, 73, has taken on an increasing number of responsibilities for the monarch.

All previous prime ministers have visited her in the palace, despite the fact that she first saw Sir Winston Churchill when she stepped off the plane returning to Britain from Kenya after the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952.

