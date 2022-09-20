Queen Elizabeth funeral, Britain looks to the future

British public life has resumed following the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Flags on government buildings have been raised to full mast and a clean-up operation launched.

Liz Truss, the UK’s new prime minister, was appointed by the Queen just two days before her death.

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, British public life has resumed, but the royal family will remain in mourning for another week.

Flags on government buildings were raised to full mast on Tuesday, and a clean-up operation was launched.

Liz Truss, the UK’s new prime minister, was appointed by the Queen just two days before her death on September 8 and flew to the UN General Assembly hours after delivering a biblical reading at the Queen’s funeral.

Following a public holiday for the funeral, workers were busy clearing up the debris left by the estimated million-plus people who lined the streets of London on Monday.

Legislators will take an oath of allegiance to their new sovereign as political life resumes following the official period of government mourning.

Also Read Will Queen Elizabeth’s funeral break Diana’s records? The burial of Queen Elizabeth II was scheduled for September 19, 2022....