Edition: English
Edition: English

Queen Elizabeth health: Andrew, William, and other royals gather

Articles
  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Balmoral to be with the Queen.
  • Prince Harry is travelling independently and will not be accompanied by his wife Meghan.
  • Kate and William’s children had their first day of school at St George’s School, Cambridgesport.
Queen Elizabeth’s family gathered during a difficult time, travelling from all across the country to be with the ill monarch at Balmoral.

Prince William arrived with his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as Prince Edward’s wife Sophie.

At a difficult moment, the Queen’s sons, daughters, grandkids, and in-laws, as well as public celebrities, have gathered around her.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, has remained at Windsor while she and William’s children began their first full day of school.

According to their spokeswoman, Prince Harry is travelling independently and will not be accompanied by his wife Meghan.

