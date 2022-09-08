Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth health crisis prompts ‘bruised’ photos goes viral

Queen Elizabeth health crisis prompts ‘bruised’ photos goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth health crisis prompts ‘bruised’ photos goes viral

Queen Elizabeth health crisis prompts ‘bruised’ photos goes viral

Advertisement
  • The photograph was taken during Queen Elizabeth’s meeting with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle.
  • Fans began sharing and retweeting the image immediately, as well as crowding the comments area.
  • Some instilled dread among the community by mentioning how “my 88-year-old Da had this not long before he passed Feb 2020”.
Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth’s health, a photograph of her bruised hands and pale white fingers have begun to dominate social media for the second time.

The image in question was taken during Queen Elizabeth’s meeting with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle.

For those who are unfamiliar, she is still under medical monitoring and is ‘comfortable.’

Fans began sharing and retweeting the image immediately, as well as crowding the comments area.

Some instilled dread among the community by mentioning how “Seriously, my 88 year old Da had this not long before he passed Feb 2020, before covid hit. It’s just old age.” (sic)

One person clarified, “If your blood flow is particularly bad your finger tips will turn white.” (sic)

Advertisement

Also Read

Queen Elizabeth health improves, Charles and William rush to Balmoral
Queen Elizabeth health improves, Charles and William rush to Balmoral

Prince Charles and Prince William are on their way to Balmoral. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story