Queen Elizabeth health crisis prompts ‘bruised’ photos goes viral

The photograph was taken during Queen Elizabeth’s meeting with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle.

Fans began sharing and retweeting the image immediately, as well as crowding the comments area.

Some instilled dread among the community by mentioning how "my 88-year-old Da had this not long before he passed Feb 2020".

Queen Elizabeth's health, a photograph of her bruised hands and pale white fingers have begun to dominate social media for the second time.

The image in question was taken during Queen Elizabeth’s meeting with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle.

For those who are unfamiliar, she is still under medical monitoring and is ‘comfortable.’

Fans began sharing and retweeting the image immediately, as well as crowding the comments area.

Queens hand…White fingers huge bruising…covid after effects? pic.twitter.com/rnQGVY3YSf Advertisement — Claire Jennings🇨🇮🇪🇺❤🏳️‍🌈 (@ClaireJen79) September 6, 2022

Some instilled dread among the community by mentioning how "Seriously, my 88 year old Da had this not long before he passed Feb 2020, before covid hit. It's just old age." (sic)

One person clarified, “If your blood flow is particularly bad your finger tips will turn white.” (sic)

