Elizabeth Health Update: Monarch medical supervision at Balmoral

Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and other senior royals are making their way to Balmoral amid grave fears over Queen Elizabeth’s health after Buckingham Palace announced she was under “medical supervision.”

Doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health,” according to a Buckingham Palace statement.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” as per the statement.

07:46 pm (GMT-5) – Prince Harry and Meghan head to Scotland

According to their spokesman, Prince Harry and Meghan will fly to Balmoral.

07: 30pm (GMT+5) – Prince Charles at Balmoral

Prince Charles, Britain’s oldest and longest-serving heir apparent, is said to be at Balmoral. He is at his mother’s side.

07:20pm (GMT-5) – Security guards take position at Balmoral Castle

Security guards were stationed. Outside Balmoral Castle, there is a gloomy mood. In the last hour, some cars have been seen driving through its gates.

07:05pm (GMT+5) – Palace statement is being considered as a significant change

Buckingham Palace’s statement is significant because it contrasts with the previous couple of months, when Buckingham Palace said as little as possible.

06: 55pm (GMT+5) – The Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter says the situation is unprecedented

“It is a family moment, but it is also a very important moment not just for the nation but also for the Commonwealth.”

“There will be concern throughout the world, in every country that has dealings with the UK or has had a visit by the Queen, she is an international figure, she’s been on the throne for 70 years – that is a long time so I think there will be global concern,” he told sources.

6:50pm (GMT+5): Buckingham Palace calls off Changing of the Guard

The traditional Changing of the Guard event, which was scheduled to take place outside Buckingham Palace tomorrow morning, has been cancelled.

A sign has been erected in the area in front of the palace where the renowned drills take place to inform tourists that they have been cancelled.6:44pm (GMT+5) Catholic, Jewish and Muslim leaders offer prayer for Queen’s health

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Archbishop of Westminster and head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, has said he’s “concerned” by the news of the Queen’s health. He also offered his prayers, adding: “May the blessings of the Lord strengthen and comfort her and her family.”

The UK’s Chief Rabbi has expressed similar sentiments, saying the Queen “is very much in my prayers today”.

Something serious going on

According to veteran royal correspondent Richard Sumner, the cautious language of the palace statement signals “something serious is possibly going on”

“When you’re 96, of course you can’t expect to have the health of a 25-year-old. Hopefully this is a passing storm that can be overcome but I think that judging from the careful wording of the palace something serious is possibly going on here,” Summer stated.

Queen’s well-wishers gather outside Balmoral Castle

Hundreds of well-wishers have gathered outside the gates of Aberdeenshire’s Balmoral Castle.

Security beefed up

Police policemen stand to watch at the driveway gates leading up to the Castle, where the Queen is accompanied by members of her family.

DUP leader offers his thoughts and prayers

Sir Jeffrey Mark Donaldson, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland, has responded through Twitter.

Former British PM Cameron deeply concerned

Former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron expressed “great alarm” about the news on Twitter.

He wrote on Twitter, “I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time.”

Kate Middleton is still in Windsor

Kensington Palace reports that the Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor while her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, begin their first full day at their new school.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely to extend their stay amid the Queen’s health worries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are currently touring the United Kingdom, are expected to stay longer due to the Queen’s health concerns.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to speak at the WellChild Awards in London tonight before returning to California.

Meanwhile, Princes Charles and William, as well as other senior royals, have arrived at Balmoral.

Following the revelation of the Queen’s health problems, the royal family’s website appeared to crash:

On the screen, the following error notice appeared, “Gateway time-out”.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told, “All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health.

“My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the royal family at this time.”

Sir Keir Starmer has joined the chorus of well-wishers for the Queen this afternoon, following reports that physicians at Balmoral Castle are “concerned” about her health.

“I am deeply worried about the news from Buckingham Palace”

“It was only last night at six o’clock that we were informed by Buckingham Palace that the Queen had to pull out of conducting a Privy Council meeting which had been pencilled in yesterday evening.”

“Last night, they said that after a full day on Tuesday, Her Majesty had accepted the doctor’s advice to rest, which had meant the Privy Council meeting that she was due to be conducting, albeit remotely from Balmoral, wasn’t able to go ahead.”

Her Majesty rescheduled her Privy Council meeting last night after doctors urged her to relax.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the Queen’s health throughout the day.