Queen Elizabeth II death, Ronaldo pays a touching tribute to her

Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram.The

Portuguese star was playing in Manchester United’s Europa League match against Real Sociedad.

Ronaldo, “I mourn this irreplaceable loss with the country that I’ve learned to call home, England”.

Queen Elizabeth II death, Cristiano Ronaldo has joined other international leaders in paying tribute to Her, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

After the news of her untimely death was announced prior to Manchester United’s Europa League match against Real Sociedad, the Portuguese star turned to Instagram to honour her memory and composed a heartfelt statement.

Prior to kickoff, a moment of silence was observed at Old Trafford in remembrance of the Queen, as Ronaldo began the first Europa League game in 20 years.

Ronaldo stated, “Seven years of my career were played in the Premier League, making this my 8th season living in England.”

“Throughout these years, I’ve felt the everlasting love of the UK for it’s Queen, and how important Her Majesty was and will forever be to the British people.”

“I pay my respect to her memory and I mourn this irreplaceable loss with the country that I’ve learned to call home. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family.”

