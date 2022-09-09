Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth II death, Ronaldo pays a touching tribute to her

Queen Elizabeth II death, Ronaldo pays a touching tribute to her

Articles
Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth II death, Ronaldo pays a touching tribute to her

Queen Elizabeth II death, Ronaldo pays a touching tribute to her

Advertisement
  • Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram.The
  • Portuguese star was playing in Manchester United’s Europa League match against Real Sociedad.
  • Ronaldo, “I mourn this irreplaceable loss with the country that I’ve learned to call home, England”.
Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II death, Cristiano Ronaldo has joined other international leaders in paying tribute to Her, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

After the news of her untimely death was announced prior to Manchester United’s Europa League match against Real Sociedad, the Portuguese star turned to Instagram to honour her memory and composed a heartfelt statement.

Prior to kickoff, a moment of silence was observed at Old Trafford in remembrance of the Queen, as Ronaldo began the first Europa League game in 20 years.

Ronaldo stated, “Seven years of my career were played in the Premier League, making this my 8th season living in England.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Advertisement

“Throughout these years, I’ve felt the everlasting love of the UK for it’s Queen, and how important Her Majesty was and will forever be to the British people.”

“I pay my respect to her memory and I mourn this irreplaceable loss with the country that I’ve learned to call home. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family.”

Also Read

The Queen Elizabeth II death rumour spread by Hollywood has sparked ridicule
The Queen Elizabeth II death rumour spread by Hollywood has sparked ridicule

After a gossip website with 2.8 million Instagram followers announced her death,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story