Queen Elizabeth II Felt ‘Exhausted’ By Royal Family Drama

Elizabeth II had familial issues. The monarch, who died last month at age 96, was reportedly “exhausted” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2020 decision.

“It was sad,” they said. “She didn’t get to spend much time with Archie and Lilibet, and Harry and Meghan weren’t able to join her for a weekend at Balmoral in August, when the Queen used to have a “sleepover” for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

GAYLE KING SAYS THAT “BOTH SIDES” OF PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S FIGHT WITH ROYALS ARE TRYING TO MAKE THINGS “RIGHT.”

But even when she thought about how sad she was, the late monarch is said to have still thought of her grandson with love, which shows how close they were.

During a May TV appearance, royal biographer Andrew Morton said, “The Queen has a soft spot for Harry.” He also said that the prince could “jump over” other events on his royal grandmother’s busy schedule.

WHY THE QUEEN WILL ALWAYS HAVE “A SOFT SPOT” FOR PRINCE HARRY

Morton said, “What I mean is that courtiers will have a meeting with the Queen in three weeks.” “He can show up at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, walk in, say “hi,” and get the Queen to say, “Get involved in the Invictus Games.”

The author says that part of how close they were was that they knew about Harry’s personal life.

