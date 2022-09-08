Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom dies at the age of 96

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

Her health had been deteriorating since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in April of last year.

Millions of her fans were left in tears and sadness as a result of the tragic news

Advertisement

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle, where she was under “medical supervision.” Millions of her fans were left in tears and sadness as a result of the tragic news.

The Queen died quietly, according to the Royal Family’s official account.

Before her death, the Queen was surrounded by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, and in-laws, as well as public people.

After Buckingham Palace issued a troubling message this morning, her family members hurried to the royal estate.

Advertisement

The Queen’s health had been deteriorating since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in April of last year.

Since last autumn, Elizabeth has had to withdraw from a number of public occasions due to what appeared to be ongoing mobility issues, frequently delegating tasks to Prince Charles.

Remembrance Sunday, the Maundy Thursday ceremony, the annual Commonwealth Service, and the State Opening of Parliament were among the events that the Queen was unable to participate due to health difficulties in the previous year.

The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee on February 6th, celebrating 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms, and the Commonwealth.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, two days before her death, the Queen nominated Liz Truss, who had herself travelled to Balmoral, as the UK’s new Prime Minister, breaking with convention because the monarch was suffering from mobility concerns.

Following the Queen’s death, thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace, all in tears over the terrible end of their beloved ruler.

Also Read Queen Elizabeth health: Andrew, William, and other royals gather The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Balmoral to be...