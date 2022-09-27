Queen Elizabeth II refused King Charles’ unreasonable request

As the head of state, Queen Elizabeth II uses her power to put down King Charles.

In her book “The New Royals,” Katie Nicholl says that it was the Queen’s job to prepare Charles for his new job as King.

Charles Anson, who used to be the press secretary, told Ms Nicholl, “Each monarch coaches and brings on the next generation.

“It’s that continuity that appeals to so many people, because it’s not just an elected person who suddenly arrives in public life. It’s this sense of generations, one after another, being trained and committing themselves to public service, to the nation, and to the Commonwealth in a constitutional monarchy above the fray of daily politics.”

“When Charles suggested that he and William should be the only two senior royals to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in 2021, the Queen put her foot down,” the author said.

“She insisted that other family members including Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and the Duke of Kent should be given the privilege.”

In the end, Charles had to listen to his mother and do what she said.

