Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral received record viewings

On September 19, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest following a state burial. According to estimates, the event might have been witnessed by more than 4 billion people globally, according to sources.

Since Winston Churchill’s state funeral in 1965, there had not been a state funeral in Britain until the Queen’s. Additionally, it was the first royal event to be hosted at Westminster Abbey since 1760.

Around 500 foreign leaders and royals attended the historic funeral, and hundreds of thousands descended on London and Windsor.

Princess Diana’s burial (2.1 billion viewers) and the Atlanta Olympics opening ceremony’s prior viewership records (3.6 billion) aren’t anticipated to be broken by Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, according to TV analyst Carolina Beltramo.

According to Beltramo, around 4.1 billion individuals watched the service globally.

