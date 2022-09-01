Queen Elizabeth instructed to follow medical advice

Queen Elizabeth has been instructed to follow medical advice.

The monarch performed the historic duty outside of the Palace for the first time in her 70 years.

She often hosts audiences at Buckingham Palace with the outgoing and new premiers.

A royal expert claims that Queen Elizabeth has been instructed to follow medical advice before picking Britain’s next Prime Minister at Balmoral.

“It is one of the few things that the monarch can actually do now, apparent from opening Parliament. It is one of the few things that is in her power to make somebody a Prime Minister,” Royal author Angela Levin told Jeremy Vine.

Levin added: “She has been coming down to Buckingham Palace for the last 70 years you know to actually give the congratulations, to say goodbye and say hello to the people who are going to be our next Prime Ministers.”

“So it must have been a real wrench for her to give in to the medical people and say Yes, okay I can’t do it.”

The royal expert went on to say: “It doesn’t make any difference, there isn’t any rule that says it has to be done there but she likes stability and things sort of being the same and she wanted to do it properly.”

The Queen often hosts audiences at Buckingham Palace with the outgoing and new premiers despite her persistent mobility difficulties. The monarch is thought to have performed the historic duty outside of the Palace for the first time in her 70 years on the throne.

