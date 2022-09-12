Queen Elizabeth met the new prime minister and “let go” of herself

Queen Elizabeth was “ready to let go” after completing certain tasks.

She died on September 8, 2022 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth met with departing UK PM Boris Johnson.

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth didn’t ‘let go’ until she had “tidied up” her royal duties. She died on September 8, 2022, in Balmoral, Scotland, at the age of 96.

After months of enduring health and mobility concerns, the monarch passed away at her preferred residence on September 8, 2022. According to a source close to the Queen, she was “ready to let go” after completing certain significant tasks, such welcoming the new UK Prime Minister.

About two days before she passed away, Queen Elizabeth met with departing UK PM Boris Johnson before having her first meeting with new PM Liz Truss. Photographs of the meeting show an exceptionally frail-looking Queen Elizabeth.

A close source who was there at the meeting told media, “I think she felt that with the change of prime minister she had finished cleaning up everything, as she had been doing, and then just let go.”

The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, now King Charles III, has succeeded her and recently delivered his first speech in that position.

“Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived a promise with destiny honored, and she is most sadly regretted in her demise,” he said. I reaffirm my commitment to serve you all for the rest of my life today.

