Queen Elizabeth missed Harry and Meghan in final moments

Queen Elizabeth “missed” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle terribly.

She wished things hadn’t gone as “combative” as they did, a royal commentator said.

At the same time, she didn’t hold it against them for moving to the U.S.

Queen Elizabeth’s thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Despite the duo’s “controversial choices.”

Victoria Arbiter, a royal commentator, made this surprising revelation.

At one point, she told the Independent, Queen Elizabeth was “happy for them” in their new existence.

“The relationship between them [was] good,” she even admitted it during an interview with the outlet.

“The Queen is very pragmatic, and, at the end of the day, she adores her family. She wants them to be happy. She [was] very glad for Harry and Meghan, who are now living the kind of life they hoped to achieve.”

“But she missed them terribly and wished things hadn’t quite gone as combative as they had,” Ms Arbiter went on saying.

At the same time, she did not “hold it against them. At the end of the day, Harry is a beloved grandson, and she wants him to be happy and live a happy life. He went [to the US] with her blessing.”