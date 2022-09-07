Queen Elizabeth mourns with Canadians ‘at this awful occasion’

Everything you need to know about official grieving guide after Queen’s death

The 96-year-old monarch sent an official message in English and in French, offering her prayers to all Canadians at this "tragic time".

The brutal attacks occurred in the indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon.

Queen Elizabeth II has extended a letter of sadness to families in Canada who are grieving "such dreadful losses." Following a spate of stabbings in which people were killed,

The 96-year-old monarch, who is also the Queen of Canada, sent an official message in English and in French, offering her prayers to all Canadians at this "tragic time".

The brutal attacks occurred in the indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon in the Saskatchewan province on Sunday. It is regarded as one of the country’s deadliest mass killings.

The Queen remarked in her emotional message, “I would like to extend my condolences to those who have lost loved ones in the attacks that occurred this past weekend in Saskatchewan. My thoughts and prayers are with those recovering from injuries, and grieving such horrific losses. I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time.”

The horrible act of crime left 10 persons deceased and 18 injured. Police have given no indication of a motive for the crimes, but an indigenous leader has suggested drugs may be involved. According to Canadian authorities, one of the suspects, Damien Sanderson, was found dead from injuries that were not self-inflicted.

