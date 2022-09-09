Queen was forgiven by Kanye West for her yeas of racism

Pete Davidson forced to leave Kim Kardashian over tense situation with Kanye West
After Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Kanye West just posted a stunning message on social media about her.
The photo, which has been shared on Instagram, features two portraits of Queen Elizabeth, one in colour and the other in black and white.
Additionally, there was a brief essay in which he purported to have “forgiven” the late monarch for her nation’s historical racism.
He began the note by writing, “Life is precious,” and thus he is “releasing all grudges today” and intending to “lean into the light.”
