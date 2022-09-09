Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth was forgiven by Kanye West for her yeas of racism

Queen Elizabeth was forgiven by Kanye West for her yeas of racism

Queen Elizabeth was forgiven by Kanye West for her yeas of racism

Queen was forgiven by Kanye West for her yeas of racism

  • Kanye West posted about Queen after her demise
  • He says he is “releasing all grudges today” and intends to “lean into the light”.
  • The photo features two portraits of the monarch, one in colour and the other in black and white.
After Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Kanye West just posted a stunning message on social media about her.

The photo, which has been shared on Instagram, features two portraits of Queen Elizabeth, one in colour and the other in black and white.

Additionally, there was a brief essay in which he purported to have “forgiven” the late monarch for her nation’s historical racism.

He began the note by writing, “Life is precious,” and thus he is “releasing all grudges today” and intending to “lean into the light.”

Check it out Below:

Kanye West ‘forgives’ Queen Elizabeth for ‘yeas of racism’?

