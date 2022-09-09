Queen was forgiven by Kanye West for her yeas of racism

Kanye West posted about Queen after her demise

He says he is “releasing all grudges today” and intends to “lean into the light”.

The photo features two portraits of the monarch, one in colour and the other in black and white.

