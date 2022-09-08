Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth well-wishers assembled at Balmoral Castle

Articles
  • Doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health,” according to a Buckingham Palace statement.
  • Well-wishers gather outside gates of Balmoral Castle amid grave worries over her health.
  • Ex-BBC royal correspondent Richard Sumner suggests something serious is going on.
Queen Elizabeth’s well-wishers have gathered outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, amid grave worries over her health.

Doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health,” according to a Buckingham Palace statement.

“The careful wording of the palace statement suggests something serious is possibly going on”, ex-BBC royal correspondent Richard Sumner.

“When you’re 96, of course you can’t expect to have the health of a 25-year-old. Hopefully this is a passing storm that can be overcome but I think that judging from the careful wording of the palace something serious is possibly going on here,” Summer stated.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” according to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

Prince Charles, Camilla, and other senior royals have arrived at Balmoral Castle.

Sir Jeffrey Mark Donaldson, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland, has responded through Twitter.

Former Conservative prime minister David Cameron has tweeted his “deep concern” at the news.

