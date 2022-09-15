Queen Elizabeth will be buried alongside her husband

The late Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.

Her state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

A committal service will be held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor for her remains.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 in Scotland, will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, on Monday.

Following the late Queen’s formal funeral at Westminster Abbey, a committal service will be placed within the walls of Windsor Castle at St. George’s Chapel.

On Monday, the Queen’s state funeral will begin at 11 a.m. local time and will be followed by a nationwide two-minute silence.

On Thursday, King Charles and The Royal Family expressed gratitude for the words of condolence received from throughout the world via Twitter.

“The King and The Royal Family wish to send their sincere gratitude for the messages of condolence received from around the world.”

It continued, “Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral will take place @wabbey, followed by a Committal Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on 19 September.”

On the day of the funeral, the doors to Westminster Abbey will open at 8 a.m. local time to allow around 2,000 guests, including roughly 500 international leaders, to take their seats.

According to the plans for the day, all heads of state and abroad government representatives, including foreign royal families, would convene at a central location and proceed to the Abbey via “collective arrangements.”

The King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George’s Chapel, is where Queen Elizabeth’s parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, are buried, as is her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002.

