Queen Elizabeth’s death: royal family’s period of mourning is over

  • The period of mourning has officially ended for the British royal family.
  • Buckingham Palace announced the news on its official Twitter and Instagram accounts.
  • The account will continue to reflect the work of members of the royal family, as well as remember the life and work of Queen Elizabeth.
Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, the British royal family has officially ended the period of mourning.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced the end of the period of mourning on its official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The palace tweeted a throwback photo of the Queen, saying, “The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended.”

It was also revealed that the royal family’s social media handle will continue to reflect the King, Queen Consort, and other members of the royal family’s work.

“The Royal Family account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth,” the statement continues.

