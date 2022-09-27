Queen Elizabeth’s death: royal family’s period of mourning is over

The period of mourning has officially ended for the British royal family.

Buckingham Palace announced the news on its official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The account will continue to reflect the work of members of the royal family, as well as remember the life and work of Queen Elizabeth.

The palace tweeted a throwback photo of the Queen, saying, “The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended.”

The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended. This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/BKx9wUtRF8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 27, 2022

