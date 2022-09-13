Queen Elizabeth’s favorite Balmoral flowers were placed on her coffin

On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

On September 12, her coffin was transported to Edinburgh.

Her coffin had a unique flower wreath on top.

On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her beloved Balmoral Estate in Scotland. On September 12, 2022, her coffin was transported to Edinburgh.

Pictures and videos of the late monarch’s four children carrying the coffin along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral spread on social media, giving viewers a clear look of the coffin, which was shrouded in the Royal Standard and had a unique flower wreath on top.

Since then, it has come to light that the wreath was especially meaningful for the Queen because it contained flowers from her cherished Balmoral Estate, where she also spent her final moments.

According to sources, the floral wreath had some of the Queen’s favorite flowers, including dried white heather, white button chrysanthemums, white spray roses, and white freesias.

Pittosporum, rosemary, hebe, spray eryngium (thistle), and other flowers were also present.

