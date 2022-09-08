Queen health alert leads UK to launch ‘Operation London Bridge’

Queen Elizabeth’s health has caused a frenzy after doctors raised concern over her condition.

The 96-year-old monarch has been placed “under medical monitoring” in Balmoral.

A leak about the Queen’s funeral plans has reappeared after previously going viral in June.

The news of the Queen’s illness spread like wildfire on social media, causing royal fans to worry that the United Kingdom has already been pushed to Operation London Bridge.

Chad Ryan, a royal commentator, stated on Twitter, “The Royal Family has cancelled events and is all going to Balmoral. The BBC website has changed to black.

“BBC on-air presenters have changed into black attire. BBC One has cancelled regular programming until 6 pm. This sounds like we are in Operation London Bridge,” he stated.

What is Operation London Bridge?

Operation London Bridge is a code name for the plan that will be implemented in the United Kingdom following the death of the Queen.

The news of her death, formal mourning, and the state funeral were all immediate occurrences.

The monarch is thought to have made the majority of the crucial decisions in the plans, while some can only be made by her successor – Prince Charles – after her death.

Funeral Plan Leaked:

Meanwhile, a leak about the Queen’s funeral plans has reappeared after previously going viral in June of this year.

According to a secret plan, the Queen’s funeral will be held ten days following her death.

Her coffin will be transported from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace, where it will lie in state for four days before being transported to Westminster Hall for another four days.

