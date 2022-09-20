Queen left ‘crazy amout of spiritual energy’ in Balmoral

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II had a profound effect on Balmoral Castle.

Psychic channel Jasmine Rose Anderson mentions the gates of Balmoral Castle opening after the death of the king, implying that the castle’s spirit has departed.

“This doesn’t surprise me. There is a crazy amount of spiritual energy in Balmoral, especially on the grounds of the Balmoral state. It’s very common for a door or gate to open when a soul leaves the body.

“There is a lot of coming and going from spirit during this time so you will see this kind of thing happen. I also believe this is the reason for the cloud in the sky that looks like her head.

“At the very start of my career as a medium, over ten years ago I was a student nurse and I was with many people as they passed away. Sometimes there would be a gust of wind, a crash of thunder, a knock at the door but no one there.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the psychic disclosed that the queen had an inkling that her Platinum Jubilee celebrations would mark the end of her reign as queen of Great Britain.

She believes that the 96-year-old monarch was ‘satisfied’ with her role as Queen and desired to move on to the next phase of her life.

The psychic said: “I felt she did. Tapping into her energy towards the end there’s a feeling of exhaustion and I feel like a lot of her last engagement she had been thinking ‘this is the last time I do this’.

“I feel a sense of satisfaction and happiness that her duties were coming to an end.”