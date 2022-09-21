Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid following Queen death

Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid following Queen death

Articles
Advertisement
Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid following Queen death

Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid following Queen death

Advertisement
  • Margrethe II tests positive for Covid-19 after attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.
  • The 82-year-old triple-vaccinated queen had Covid in February.
  • Margrethe ascended to the throne at the age of 31 in January 1972, after the death of her father.
Advertisement

Queen Margrethe II, Queen of Denmark, who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London, tested positive for Covid-19, the royal palace revealed.

The 82-year-old triple-vaccinated queen, who had Covid in February, tested positive on Tuesday evening, according to a palace statement issued a day after the burial.

“The Queen´s activities this week have therefore been cancelled,” It said, without elaborating on her condition.

Margrethe ascended to the throne at the age of 31 in January 1972, after the death of her father, Frederik IX, and became Denmark’s first female monarch.

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, she has become Europe’s longest reigning queen.

Only the Sultan of Brunei is four years older.

Advertisement

Also Read

Queen Margrethe of Denmark Leads Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Leads Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth

Queen Margrethe of Denmark acknowledged Queen Elizabeth's passing while commemorating her own...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story