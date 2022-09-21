Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid following Queen death

Margrethe II tests positive for Covid-19 after attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Queen Margrethe II, Queen of Denmark, who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London, tested positive for Covid-19, the royal palace revealed.

The 82-year-old triple-vaccinated queen, who had Covid in February, tested positive on Tuesday evening, according to a palace statement issued a day after the burial.

“The Queen´s activities this week have therefore been cancelled,” It said, without elaborating on her condition.

Margrethe ascended to the throne at the age of 31 in January 1972, after the death of her father, Frederik IX, and became Denmark’s first female monarch.

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, she has become Europe’s longest reigning queen.

Only the Sultan of Brunei is four years older.

