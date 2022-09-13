Queen’s coffin departs for London as thanksgiving service in Belfast comes to end

The funeral service for the Queen Elizabeth II has ended.

King Charles was welcomed by tens of thousands of well-wishers.

The service at Belfast’s St. Anne’s Cathedral has ended.

Following the service at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast, King Charles III and the Queen Consort will take a flight to London to meet the coffin as it makes its way from Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace.

When King Charles III arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday for the first time as head of state, he was welcomed by tens of thousands of well-wishers.

The chorus leaves as the organ plays.

The royal couple was welcomed and led into the cathedral through the west doors by the Rt Rev George Davison, Bishop of Connor. The King interacted with religious community leaders.

Michael D. Higgins, the president of Ireland, and his wife Sabina were also in attendance at St. Anne’s Cathedral along with Liz Truss, the Irish prime minister and foreign affairs minister are seated in the front row with them.

According to Stormont Speaker Alex Maskey, Queen Elizabeth II “made a major influence in changing views and creating connections” in Northern Ireland.

The Sinn Féin politician paid tribute to her earlier today at Hillsborough Castle when conveying his condolences to Charles III on his first visit to Northern Ireland as King.

