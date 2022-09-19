Queen’s coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault

Articles
  • The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has taken place at St Mary’s Cathedral.
  • Almost 2,000 people attended the funeral.
  • King Charles III draped the coffin.
Hundreds of international luminaries attended the funeral of the British Queen, ending the country’s Elizabethan era.

There were almost 2,000 persons present for the funeral, including numerous heads of state. The body of Queen Elizabeth II was then carried in a wider procession to Wellington Arch, a site with triumphant significance in British history.

When Lord Chamberlain Andrew Parker, the highest-ranking member of the royal household, broke his wand of office, the “second Elizabethan age” was symbolically brought to an end.

King Charles III draped the coffin with The Queen’s Company Camp Color of the Grenadier of Guards.

