Queen’s coffin is placed in ballroom where she and Prince Philip danced

The Royal Standard flag is draped over her Queen’s coffin, which is currently being kept in Balmoral’s ballroom.

The monarch’s body will be kept at Balmoral for 48 hours before being transported to St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, where she will lie in state.

The general public will be able to attend and offer their respects during this period.

Advertisement

The Queen’s body will be kept in the ballroom so that her devoted domestic employees can pay their respects before she is returned to London.

The Royal Standard flag is draped over her coffin, which is currently being kept in the estate’s ballroom.

There is a strict plan to follow over the next 10 days for what will happen in the case of the Queen’s death, and it has been years in the making.

Operation Unicorn is the name given to the events that take place because she passed away in Scotland; if she had passed away in London, they would be known as Operation London Bridge.

The arrangements specify that after staying at Balmoral, her body would be brought to St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, where she will lie in state.

Also Read Everything you need to know about official grieving guide after Queen’s death The UK has officially entered a period of mourning following the death...

Advertisement

The general public will be able to attend and offer their respects during this period.

Both Edinburgh and London are set to host state funerals for the Queen.

Later this week, she will board the Royal Train for the trip to London.

The late monarch, whose affection for the Scottish highlands was well-known, has specific recollections of the ballroom where she currently resides.

At the Ghillies Ball, an annual dance at Balmoral for the employees that she frequently attended, she danced there at the age of 12 as a young princess.

Since Queen Victoria and Prince Albert originally purchased the estate in 1852, the ball has been a royal institution as a way of showing appreciation for the staff’s dedication and loyalty.

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II was known to particularly love the occasion throughout her life and would frequently stay up late to celebrate with staff.

She can be seen dancing at the occasion with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, her spouse of 73 years.

The 1991 ball was also photographed with the Queen Mother, Princess Diana, and Prince Charles, who is now King Charles III.

Before being transported to St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, the Queen’s body is anticipated to stay at Balmoral for 48 hours.

His Majesty King Charles and The Queen Consort, Camilla, will leave Balmoral Castle later today.

In order to be formally crowned King in front of the Accession Council at St. James’s Palace, he will then set off on his return trip to London, where he will meet with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Advertisement

Also Read Did Queen Elizabeth II ruled over Pakistan for 4 years? The role of Pakistan's queen, the country's longest-reigning monarch, was primarily ceremonial....