Queen’s death ‘brought Royal Family together overnight’

Mike Tindall is the husband of Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter.

He opened up on how the royal family felt when the monarch passed away.

The former rugby player noted that Zara and the Queen bonded over their love of horses.

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, recently opened up on how the British royal family felt when the monarch passed away.

Mike said that the royal family came closer together after the monarch’s death during his interview.

It has been emotional, sad, and joyful, Mike said. Amazing in some ways. seeing the family become closer over night.

“You can never plan for it. You know it’s going to happen, but you’re never prepared for when it does a 96-year-old woman,” Mike remarked.

As the former rugby player noted, Zara clearly adored the Queen beyond everything else after seeing what she had to endure.

“They truly bonded over their shared love of horses. In some ways, it feels like the world has lost its grandma, Mike continued.

