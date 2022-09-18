Queen’s eight grandchildren hold quiet watch by her coffin

Saturday, all eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren stood silently behind her casket, ending off another massive day in which multitudes came to pay their respects.

Mourners huddled in a line that snaked across London, braving the city’s coldest night in months and 16-hour waits.

Authorities warned that more chilly weather was expected Saturday night. “Tonight’s forecast is cold. Warm clothing is recommended,” the ministry in charge of the line tweeted.

As US President Joe Biden and other international leaders and dignitaries came into London ahead of the queen’s royal funeral on Monday, a flood of people seeking to say their final goodbyes poured into Parliament’s Westminster Hall on Saturday.

The queen’s coffin is there, draped in her Royal Standard and crowned with a diamond-studded crown.

Since the public was first admitted on Wednesday, the number of mourners has slowly increased, with a line that twists around Southwark Park and continues for at least 5 kilometers (8 kilometers).

In appreciation for their patience, King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William paid an unannounced visit to the queue outside Lambeth Bridge on Saturday, shaking hands and praising mourners.