Queen’s health improves, Charles and William rush to Balmoral

Edition: English
Queen Elizabeth health improves, Charles and William rush to Balmoral

  • Prince Charles and Prince William are on their way to Balmoral.
  • The queen has been suffering from “episodic mobility problems” in recent months.
  • She cancelled a meeting with ministers Wednesday after being urged to rest by her physicians.
Britain’s Prince Charles has arrived, and Prince William is on his way to Balmoral Castle to see Queen Elizabeth, who has been placed under medical supervision.

“Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral,” according to a Clarence House spokesperson.

A Kensington Palace source verified Prince William’s travels as well.

Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that doctors are concerned about Queen Elizabeth’s health and that she is under medical observation.

The queen, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, has been suffering from “episodic mobility problems” in recent months, according to Buckingham Palace.

This latest health update comes after the Queen was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers on Wednesday after being urged to rest by her physicians.

She had been photographed the day before naming Liz Truss as the country’s new prime minister at Balmoral Castle.

