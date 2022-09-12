Queen’s passing will boost the popularity of the name Elizabeth

The name “Elizabeth” is expected to soar in Australia.

The name presently ranks 76th among baby female names.

The late monarch’s nickname was Lilibet.

Advertisement

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a research analyst recently made an intriguing prediction, asserting that the popularity of the name “Elizabeth” is expected to soar in Australia.

I wouldn’t be surprised if parents choose the name Elizabeth for their child, McCrindle, Ashley Fell told FEMAIL. It is a name that has stood the test of time and is still relevant today.

Due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, she continued, “we might see it go up a few spots on the top 100 list next year.”

The name presently ranks 76th among baby female names, while Generation Alpha babies continue to favor “George,” “Charlotte,” “William,” “Harry,” and “Archie.”

Moreover, because the late monarch’s nickname was “Lilibet,” the name may become more well-known.

When Prince Harry and Meghan named their baby Lilibet when she was born in 2021, the name gained even more significance, Fell said.

Advertisement

Also Read King Charles is seen leading Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in funeral procession King Charles has just joined the Queen's burial procession in Scotland. Many...