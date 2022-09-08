Quratulain Baloch shows concern over gender bias in Pakistani culture

Quratulain Baloch is a Pakistani-American singer-songwriter.

She rose to fame thanks to her role as Woh Humsafar Tha in the wildly successful Hum TV series.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the song “Kaari Kaari” from the movie Pink.

Quratulain Baloch is really concerned about the gender bias that exists in our culture. The Humsafar singer posted about it on her social media, saying;

It’s interesting. Watching men walking towards a mosque to pray but almost majority of them couldn’t evert theirs eyes from staring at me. — Quratulain Balouch (@Quratulainb) September 6, 2022

The nation is not without its fair share of problems affecting women. The identical excuse was constantly given: either the woman wasn’t appropriately attired or her character was poor. The need for men to lower their gaze, however, has never been emphasised or mandated. It is consistently blamed on women.

