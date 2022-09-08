Advertisement
Quratulain Baloch shows concern over gender bias in Pakistani culture

Pakistani singer Quratulain Baloch

  • Quratulain Baloch is a Pakistani-American singer-songwriter.
  • She rose to fame thanks to her role as Woh Humsafar Tha in the wildly successful Hum TV series.
  • She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the song “Kaari Kaari” from the movie Pink.
Quratulain Baloch is really concerned about the gender bias that exists in our culture. The Humsafar singer posted about it on her social media, saying;

The nation is not without its fair share of problems affecting women. The identical excuse was constantly given: either the woman wasn’t appropriately attired or her character was poor. The need for men to lower their gaze, however, has never been emphasised or mandated. It is consistently blamed on women.

Quratulain Baloch is a Pakistani-American singer-songwriter. She is also known as QB or the Humsafar Girl, and she rose to fame thanks to her role as Woh Humsafar Tha in the wildly successful Hum TV series Humsafar.

In 2011, she launched her singing career with a cover of Reshma’s “Ankhian Nu Ren De.” She gained notoriety after she and Jal were featured in the Coke Studio season 4 song “Panchi.”

In a live concert with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra in 2012, she represented Pakistan. She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the song “Kaari Kaari” from the movie Pink.

