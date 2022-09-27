Rabeeca Khan’s lavish birthday pictures goes viral 

Rabeeca Khan is a famous TikToker, YouTube, and Social Media Star.

She has approximately 5 million followers on her TikTok account.

She is quickly becoming the most famous person on social media

Advertisement

Rabeeca Khan is a famous TikToker, YouTube, and Social Media Star. She got fame from her amazing videos and her innocence and cuteness. She has approximately 5 million followers on her TikTok account.

TikTok star Rabeeca Khan recently threw a birthday party with her close friends and family to fervently celebrate her birthday. The affable social media celebrity kept the party opulent and big.

On her Instagram account, Rabeeca posted some lovely photos from the lovely occasion. She was dressed to the hilt and looked stunning, giving a glimpse of the lovely decor and delicious-looking cake.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

Advertisement

The TikTok superstar, for those who are unaware, rose to prominence at an early age. Khan has a huge following on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Khan is quickly establishing herself as a well-known figure in the entertainment industry because to her expanding fan base and rising fame.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

Advertisement

Also Read Rabeeca shares her everyday makeup routine Rabeeca taught her fans some easy-to-do makeup tips. She is the daughter...