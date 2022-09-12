Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Radhika Madan talks about “Kacchey Limbu’s premiere” at TIFF

Radhika Madan talks about “Kacchey Limbu’s premiere” at TIFF

Articles
Advertisement
Radhika Madan talks about “Kacchey Limbu’s premiere” at TIFF

Radhika Madan talks about “Kacchey Limbu’s premiere” at TIFF

Advertisement
  • Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha, and Ayush Mehra, the star cast of the coming-of-age sibling drama “Kacchey Limbu,” walked the red carpet.
  • The film “Kacchey Limbu,” directed by Shubham Yogi, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Neha Anand.
  • n the endearing coming-of-age tale “Kacchey Limbu,” two siblings struggle to strike a balance between living up to their parents’ expectations and pursuing their individual passions.
Advertisement

Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha, and Ayush Mehra, the star cast of the coming-of-age sibling drama “Kacchey Limbu,” walked the red carpet. Ahead of their film’s world premiere at the renowned 47th Toronto International Film Festival. The film “Kacchey Limbu,” directed by Shubham Yogi, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Neha Anand.

Also Read

Radhika Madan’s ‘Kacchey Limbu’ to have a world premiere at TIFF
Radhika Madan’s ‘Kacchey Limbu’ to have a world premiere at TIFF

The international premiere of the touching coming-of-age sibling drama Kacchey Limbu, directed...


Speaking about the film ahead of the red carpet, Radhika Madan said, “It’s a coming-of-age story for Aditi with a sibling drama. The reason I chose the script is because in India 90% of women or even more I would say don’t have the choice to decide their own dream, it’s always decided for them. They don’t have the luxury of figuring out what they actually like. So, they are looking for validation of their parents, their own siblings.”

Also Read

Radhika Madan looks ready to dazzle in Corset Top And Cinderella Heels
Radhika Madan looks ready to dazzle in Corset Top And Cinderella Heels

Radhika kept her skin clear and natural, and she had a neat...

In the endearing coming-of-age tale “Kacchey Limbu,” two siblings struggle to strike a balance between living up to their parents’ expectations and pursuing their individual passions. The younger sibling, Aditi, tries to fulfill “their” dreams for her in order to please her parents and friends. Akash, the older brother, is resisting everyone’s ideas for his future while trying to hold on to his childhood dream. Their story shows us how dreams can change us, and how sometimes, we change our dreams.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story