Radhika Madan talks about “Kacchey Limbu’s premiere” at TIFF

Radhika Madan’s ‘Kacchey Limbu’ to have a world premiere at TIFF
The international premiere of the touching coming-of-age sibling drama Kacchey Limbu, directed...
Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha, and Ayush Mehra, the star cast of the coming-of-age sibling drama “Kacchey Limbu,” walked the red carpet. Ahead of their film’s world premiere at the renowned 47th Toronto International Film Festival. The film “Kacchey Limbu,” directed by Shubham Yogi, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Neha Anand.
In the endearing coming-of-age tale “Kacchey Limbu,” two siblings struggle to strike a balance between living up to their parents’ expectations and pursuing their individual passions. The younger sibling, Aditi, tries to fulfill “their” dreams for her in order to please her parents and friends. Akash, the older brother, is resisting everyone’s ideas for his future while trying to hold on to his childhood dream. Their story shows us how dreams can change us, and how sometimes, we change our dreams.
