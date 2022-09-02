The international premiere of the touching coming-of-age sibling drama Kacchey Limbu, directed by debutant Shubham Yogi.

Starring Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha, and Ayush Mehra, will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Kacchey Limbu is a tale of bravery, perseverance, and self-discovery.

Aditi, a spirited little girl who is in the race to realise the hopes that everyone has for her. It is the subject of the touching sibling drama Kacchey Limbu, which narrates the story of Aditi. Kacchey Limbu is a tale of bravery, perseverance, and self-discovery. She chooses to take matters into her own hands. In order to show her family, friends, and particularly her older brother that being confused is not always a bad thing. With time, you’ll come to the appropriate decision.

Speaking about the world premiere, an elated Shubham Yogi says, “I am very excited to embark on my journey as a filmmaker with Kacchey Limbu. It is everyone’s story, and I believe that a story worth telling will always find a way to be told. I was fortunate to find producers who believed in the story from the get-go and batted for the film on the front foot. With their faith in me and my story, I feel fortunate that I was able to tell the story in the way that I wanted to.”

“Along with my own debut as director, Kacchey Limbu cast is led by Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra. It is a story that will connect with all families, as it touches upon the crossroads of dreams and realities in life. We have aspired to capture sibling love in a way that would strike a chord with everybody. I couldn’t have asked for more than a World Premiere for Kacchey Limbu at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival,” he added.