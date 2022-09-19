Rahul Dev becomes vulnerable as he recalls raising son alone

Rahul Dev has talked about the suffering and challenges he had being a father who is also a widower.

Rahul Dev has talked about the suffering and challenges he had being a father who is also a widower. After the passing of his wife Rina Dev in 2009, the actor raised his kid Siddharth Dev alone. Before Rina passed away from cancer, they had been together for about 18 years and were married for 11 of those years.

Rahul revealed in a recent interview that he frequently felt uneasy while attempting to be both his son’s mother and father. He added that widowhood is not as simple as it is depicted in movies.

The actor said, “Parenting is not easy at all. Women have a big hand in raising children, the way they understand children, probably because it comes out of them. The kind of patience they have for children, I tried a lot, but there were times when I would lose my cool, my frame of mind. I had to try to be both mom and dad. When I would go to parent-teacher meetings at school, I would see mostly mothers. Rarely I would meet one guy but his wife would be there. At that time, I would feel a sense of deep insecurity. I would feel where are the men.”

He added, “It’s very painful. A lot of it I don’t want to remember. A lot of it I would not wish on anyone, that kind of situation. It looks easy in films, so many times films show that someone became a widower. But starting again is not easy at all.”

Rahul also spoke about his relationship with Mugdha Godse, and revealed that he felt it was unfair for her to date the model-actor due to their 14-year age gap. Rahul and Mugdha have been dating for over eight years. He will be next seen in the Kannada film Kabzaa alongside Upendra, Shriya Saran, and Kiccha Sudeep among others.