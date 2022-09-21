Rahul Dev opens up on raising his son alone says ‘It is very painful’

Rahul Dev, who is known for playing the demon Arunasur in the mythological TV show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, has talked about how it feels to raise a child alone after his wife Rina died. His wife died in 2009 after a long battle with cancer. By talking about his problems since then, the actor showed that being a parent is not easy. Here is what Rahul Dev has to say to his son Siddharth as a single parent.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, the actor said he tried to be a mother and father to his kid, but he would lose his anger. Rahul also spoke about his son’s parent-teacher meetings and how he felt uneasy when other children’s moms attended. Rahul, an actor, said that widowhood isn’t as simple as portrayed in movies.

Rahul Dev stated on Tuesday, “Parenting is hard. Women’s understanding of children, and how they raise them, comes from them. I tried to have their patience with youngsters, but sometimes I lost my cool. I was mom and dad. I saw largely moms at parent-teacher meetings. Never met a man without his wife. I felt insecure then. I’d feel towards males.”

He said, “Painful. I’d rather not recall much. I wouldn’t want it on anybody. In movies, widowhood appears simple. Restarting is hard.”

Rahul Dev is dating Mugdha Godse. Rahul Dev’s next film is Kabzaa, co-starring Kiccha Sudeep and Shriya Saran.

