Raju Srivastava passes away at 58

A heartbreaking piece of news has come in from the television industry. Raju Srivastava, a comedian-actor who had been hospitalized for more than a month after suffering a cardiac arrest, died on September 21.

On August 10, the nation’s favorite comedian was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi. His trainer rushed him to the hospital after he collapsed while running on the treadmill in a South Delhi gym. He received CPR immediately, followed by angioplasty.

Several members of the entertainment and political worlds have expressed their condolences in the wake of Raju Srivastava’s death. Sunil Pal informed us about Raju Srivastava’s critical situation on Thursday (August 18) evening.

He claimed that the comedian’s brain had stopped working. Later that evening, rumors of his death began to circulate. Pinkvilla contacted Ahsaan Qureshi, who told us that doctors have given up hope and are hoping for a miracle to save him.