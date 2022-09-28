Raju Srivastava’s Daughter ‘Grateful’ to Amitabh Bachchan for being with them

Raju Srivastava passed away last Wednesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, After 41 days in the hospital.

Daughter Antara thanked Amitabh Bachchan for supporting their family during these trying times and credited him with being a major factor in her father’s success.

Comedian Raju Srivastava died on August 10 after suffering a heart attack while exercising in a Delhi hotel gym.

Antara, the daughter of the late comedy actor Raju Srivastava, thanked Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday for supporting their family during these trying times and credited him with being a major factor in her father’s success.

The well-known comedian, who attracted attention for his likeness to Bachchan, looked up to the seasoned actor as his childhood idol.

After 41 days in the hospital, Srivastava passed away last Wednesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was 58. Antara praised Bachchan in an Instagram message that was published on Srivastava’s official profile for giving the family “strength and support.”

“Extremely grateful to Shri @amitabh bachchan uncle for being there for us every single day during this tough time. Your prayers gave us an abundance of strength and support, which we will remember forever…

“My mother Shikha, brother @aayushmaan.srivastava, my entire family and I, @antarasrivastava, are eternally thankful to you. The love and admiration he receives globally is all because of you,” she wrote alongside the pictures of her father with the screen legend. According to Antara, Srivastava had saved Bachchan’s number as ‘Guru ji’ in his contacts. “You are my father’s idol, inspiration, love and Guru. Since the first time dad saw you on the big screen, you have stayed within him forever. He not just followed you on-screen but off it also,” she further said.

During his hospitalisation, Bachchan had sent a voice note to Srivastava’s family to help them with the stand-up artiste’s treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raju Srivastav (@rajusrivastavaofficial)

“Him reacting on listening to your audio clip clearly shows what you meant to him,” added Antara in the post. A day after Srivastava’s demise, Bachchan had posted a tribute on his personal blog and remembered the comic for his “sense of timing and the colloquial humour”.

On August 10, Srivastava was transferred to the AIIMS after suffering a heart attack while exercising in a Delhi hotel gym.

Last Thursday, he was cremated in Delhi in the presence of his loved ones.

After appearing in popular Hindi films like “Maine Pyaar Kiya” and “Baazigar,” Srivastava, whose career spanned over four decades in the comedy and film industry, rose to national prominence as a contestant on “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2005.

Additionally, he served as the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council’s chairman. Shikha, Srivastava’s wife, and Aayushmaan, his son, also survive him.