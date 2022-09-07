Raju Srivastava’s wife states that he is stable on a ventilator

Raju suffered a heart attack on August 10 and was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

Chief advisor Ajit Saxena said that Raju has shown slight improvement.

His condition is stable and he is still on a ventilator, his wife Shikha told.

On Tuesday, his central counsel Ajit Saxena had said that Raju has shown slight improvement and is currently ready to move his hands and feet in the wake of acquiring awareness.

Raju’s better half Shikha has now told, “All I can say is that his condition is stable and he is still on a ventilator. The medical team is doing their best and we all want your prayers, so that he recovers and is back with us.”

The 58-year-old jokester had encountered chest torment at a rec center in Delhi and later he went through angioplasty.

Last month, after bits of gossip around his wellbeing began doing the rounds on the web, Raju’s little girl Antara Srivastava took to his Instagram page and encouraged fans to depend on explanations from the family alone.

She stated,”Dear all well-wishers, My dad Mr. Raju Srivastava Ji’s condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. He is on the ventilator at the moment.

Only statements from AI IMS Delhi and Raju Ji’s official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from anyone else is unreliable.

The doctors and their entire team at AIIMS Delhi are working hard and diligently. We’re thankful to them and all his well-wishers. Request you all to continue your love and prayers for his speedy recovery.”

Raju Srivastava is most popular for his appearance on the principal time of the stand-up satire show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2005).

He has additionally highlighted in a few well known movies like Baazigar, Maine Pyar Kiya, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya and Bombay to Goa. He is likewise the executive of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

