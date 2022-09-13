Rakesh Roshan says he’s watched son Hrithik’s Vikram Vedha

Rakesh Roshan recently stated in an interview that he was “amazed” when he watched the trailer for his son Hrithik Roshan’s next movie Vikram Vedha on a little monitor in the editing room.

Rakesh Roshan recently stated in an interview that he was “amazed” when he watched the trailer for his son Hrithik Roshan’s next movie Vikram Vedha on a little monitor in the editing room. The director praised both Hrithik and his Vikram Vedha co-star, Saif Ali Khan, for their “outstanding” work in the action-drama, calling it “very brilliantly portrayed.”

In the Hindi version of the Tamil film of the same name, Vikram Vedha, Hrithik and Saif will appear together onscreen for the first time. Weeks after the teaser was unveiled, the movie’s trailer was just recently made available. Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s father, lauded Pushkar-Gayatri for conveying the story of the movie “in a really novel way.” Radhika Apte also appears in the Vikram Vedha narrative, which is based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal.

“I have seen Vikram Vedha and it’s a very intelligently presented script which shows that the director duo (Pushkar-Gayatri) has worked very hard. They have presented the plot in a very novel way. Both actors (Hrithik and Saif) have done a tremendous job,” Rakesh said.

Rakesh also discussed his impressions on the Vikram Vedha teaser and his desire to see the film based just on the little snippet. “When I saw the teaser of Vikram Vedha, I was amazed and my first reaction was that I have to see this movie. And this was my reaction though I saw the promo alone on a small monitor in the editing room. And as per the comments I have seen, the audience has also reacted the same way. So, your trailer needs to pack a punch, as it showcases your film,” Rakesh said.

Hrithik plays the merciless mobster Vedha in the movie, while Saif Ali Khan plays the dedicated police officer Vikram. Vikram Vedha, which was directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, also prominently features Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi, and Rohit Saraf. This movie is a translation of the same-titled 2017 Tamil film. Which also starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi and was made by Pushkar and Gayatri.