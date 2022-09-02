Advertisement
Rakul Preet sets internet on fire in white corset top and pants

Articles
  • Rakul Preet Singh’s movie “Cuttputtli” has been launched on Hotstar.
  • She and Akshay Kumar co-starred in “Runway 34,” which aired on OTT last year.
  • She has committed to two Tamil movies: Sivakarthikeyan and S. Shankar’s vigilante-action film Indian 2.
Rakul Preet Singh, whose performance in “Runway 34” has received praise ever since it was aired on OTT, is working on her newest movie, “Cuttputtli.” Rakul appears to be very enthusiastic about the movie, which has just been launched on Hotstar. The actress and Akshay Kumar both appear in the movie. Rakul has since worn a white dress with heels in a new video, establishing significant fashion goals and delighting her admirers.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the promotional events, Rakul tweeted a picture of herself initially appearing as her movie role wearing a frock and a ponytail. The actress then appears, dressed all in white and looking gorgeous.

Her first release in 2022 was the action movie Attack, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and starring Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham. Runway 34, in which she co-starred with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, was released soon after.

Singh has seven forthcoming movies that are at varying stages of development. She has committed to two Tamil movies: Sivakarthikeyan and S. Shankar’s vigilante-action film Indian 2 and the science fiction movie Ayalaan. She has four Hindi movies coming out soon.

