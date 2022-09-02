Rakul Preet Singh dresses up in white corset top and leggings

Rakul Preet Singh, who has received praise for her performance in ‘Runway 34’

Raqul Preet Singh, who has received praise for her performance in ‘Runway 34’ since it was aired on OTT, is gearing up for her next movie, ‘Cuttputtli.’ The film is now available on Hotstar, and Rakul looks ecstatic about it.

Her first release in 2022 was the action picture Attack, co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

Singh has seven films in various phases of development. She has signed up for two Tamil films: S. Shankar’s vigilante action flick Indian 2 and Ayalaan, a science fiction film starring Sivakarthikeyan. She has four Hindi films in the works. She will also appear in Indra Kumar’s slice-of-life comedy Thank God, with Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, as well as Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She will play the lead in Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s social family entertainment film Chhatriwali.

